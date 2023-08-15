Molly Lee, a dialysis nurse, makes jewelry as a way to stay connected with her Hmong heritage while enjoying a hobby that pays, she said.

Lee, 26, began learning how to make jewelry using polymer clay at the beginning of 2023. She began using traditional Hmong embroidery motifs as designs for her hand-made earrings and necklaces. Some of the motifs include the house, the elephant’s foot and the snail, she said.

“I wanted to do something on the side as a hobby,” Lee said about creating jewelry. “I just looked online and watched some videos on how to do it and what the materials consisted of. I’ve been playing around with this since probably January or February.”

Lee has been helping people who take dialysis for about three years. She currently works at DaVita Catawba County Dialysis in Hickory.

Lee grew up in Taylorsville with her 13 siblings and parents. She said in Hmong culture, families are tight-knit and hers was no exception. Lee said while growing up her siblings would always be looking for things to do together, such as playing sports.

Lee shared details of Hmong customs and how those traditions influence her jewelry creations. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Family background

I grew up in a big family. There are 14 of us; 10 girls and four boys. My parents are from Laos (a country in Southeast Asia that shares borders with Vietnam and Thailand). It was during the Vietnam War, so they moved to Thailand as refugees. They came to the United States in the early 1980s.

They first moved to California. They lived there for five or six years, and then they moved to Wisconsin. They lived in Wisconsin for another five years or so, and then they moved to North Carolina when my mom was pregnant with me.

Making jewelry

I just started making Hmong-inspired jewelry about a month ago. I do have a lot of pride in doing it, because it’s a cultural thing. It makes me proud and happy to do it.

I use polymer clay. I use a machine to flatten out the clay. I use a color dye for clay that is translucent. For the more solid-looking pieces, I use clay that already has color in it. I mix the colors to get the color that I want. I have little polymer clay cutters to get the shape that I want.

Cultural influences

My culture actually has a really big influence on the jewelry I create. I feel like it kind of keeps me in touch with my culture. I love buying jewelry from other small businesses that represents my culture. It gives me a lot of pride to be doing this. It also makes me learn more about my culture and stay in tune with it. It’s been important for me to be able to do this and represent my heritage.

I would love for people to know how Hmong people are loving. They love to share their culture and are family oriented. We did go through a lot of hardship as a group. We don’t have our own country, so there are Hmong people all over the world. There are Hmong people living in Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, so Hmong people are diverse in different areas. Hmong people are just very loving. We love sharing the culture. If anybody’s ever interested in learning about our culture, we’re always welcome to share.

Struggles for Hmong people

The hardships are different from country to country. Hmong people, like I said, they don’t have their own country. For example, in Laos, Hmong people weren’t loved in that country. It could be dangerous for them to be there back during that time (the Vietnam War). They had to hide. They had to run. My parents, for example, they were trying to flee that country for a safer life. They traveled to Thailand to seek refuge. That’s one of the hardships that they had to face.

Also, just being refugees and living in refugee camps. For example, my dad, he lost his dad during the war. He was young, maybe about 8 years old when that happened. His mom raised him for a little bit, but our customs are different. When she got remarried, she had to leave her kids behind. He had three younger brothers. He had to raise his younger brothers at 18 years old. And then they were raised by family that was willing to take them in.

A lot of people actually grew up like that. Because of the war, they became orphans. Because my dad went through that hardship, he gives us a lot of love and educates us a lot about what happened in the past. You lose a lot of family members seeking refuge. Traveling from one country to another, it was very hard. Coming from Thailand to the U.S., once again, you lose a lot of family or you lose contact with a lot of family members.

I only know much as my dad has told me, but he said in California, they faced racism. They had to persevere through that, not knowing the language, having to seek help financially for housing and stuff like that. They went through a lot.

Different traditions

Our foods are healthy foods, lots of vegetables. Just whatever you get out of the garden and home-raised chicken and then you put it together to make chicken soup and simple stuff like that. Hmong people living in Laos or Thailand picked up cultural elements from those areas and introduced it into their own, such as different foods, spices, herbs and medicines. Hmong people love their herbal medicine.

Even within the Hmong community, there are different tribes. Different clothing that they wear to represent the tribe that they’re in. It’s different in many ways. The religion is also different. So, with Hmong people, we call it shamanism. We have a shaman who is able to have the skills to reach into the more spiritual world and communicate. They are typically there to help those that are sick, those that need help with something like infertility, so they seek help through that way.

Favorite food

I love egg rolls and papaya. We mix papaya in with tomato, lime and different types of pastes. It’s sour and has like its own unique taste. People that have never had it before, they may not like it. But for me, I grew up having it. It’s one of my favorite dishes.

Hmong clothing

The clothing can have different embroidery designs on it. Sometimes the embroidery is machine-made but there are some that are actually hand-stitched. A lot of Hmong women, they do embroidery in their free time whenever they want to make an outfit.

There’s the traditional clothing that represents each tribe and then there’s some clothing that Hmong designers put together that don’t represent a tribe. Those pieces are modernized Hmong designs.

Another thing is when it comes to marriage, like traditional Hmong weddings, it’s an important moment for the mom to put the outfit on her daughter, the bride. It can get emotional. It signifies that the daughter is no longer their daughter. She’s moving on to be part of another family. That’s the last time that the mother will put an outfit on her.

I love wearing traditional clothing. It makes me feel really good when other people, who are not familiar with my culture, get intrigued about it. They want to learn about it and they want to wear it because the clothing is beautiful. I love wearing it. It makes me feel beautiful. It makes me more in touch with my culture, so, I love it. You can be simple or extravagant with the outfits. I love that about it.