HICKORY — “In the Matchbox,” a short horror film written by Hickory’s Jermi Little, is nominated for awards at several upcoming film festivals. Little also acts in the film.

He and Beverly Brock, owner of Hickory’s The Brock Agency, will be flying to Los Angeles on July 14 for a screening of the film and an awards ceremony. Little is represented by The Brock Agency.

Little grew up in Washington, D.C., and North Carolina. At an early age, he became enthralled with the medium of cinema and would often sneak into the movies to enjoy great storytelling, characters, settings and plot.

Little joined the Army after 9/11, in part to escape life in the streets. He suffered an injury while in the Army and is now a disabled veteran.

Little’s passion and tenacity for acting and cinema and producing took hold when he produced his first feature, his original story called “The Mutt,” starring Erik Estrada. Little is producing the action drama “Rubber Bullets,” and stays dedicated to creating gritty storytelling that is captivating and memorable. He does what he loves and is passionate about unifying his productions and putting out the best product possible.

“In The Matchbox” is nominated for Best Short, Best Leading Actor, Best Short Narrative and Best Director in three film festivals so far and is submitted for more around the world. “Rubber Bullets” was an award winner for Best Short in a film festival as well.

A Charlotte screening of “In the Matchbox” is scheduled July 8 during the 13th annual Charlotte Black Film Festival. It is an official selection of the festival.