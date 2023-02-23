Jazz on Tap returns to Hickory

Jazz on Tap comes to Taste Full Beans in downtown Hickory on Sunday from 6-8:30 p.m.

Under the coordination of Hickory native Rick Cline, Jazz on Tap was the longest-running jazz night in western North Carolina for nearly 20 years.

From 2001-20, jazz lovers came from a one-hour radius to hear live jazz performed by a wide range of musicians. Jazz on Tap may look a little different with a new location and by scaling back to once a month, however, it still caters to the jazz enthusiasts.

Cost is $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Featured musicians are Todd Wright on sax, Mike Holstein on bass, Rick Cline on drums and Troy Conn on guitar. Jazz on Tap is hosted by the new Hickory Jazz Society.

Taste Full Beans will be offering table service featuring a special Jazz on Tap food menu, as well as beer, wine by the glass or bottle, coffee, specialty teas, smoothies and more.

‘Cadillac Crew’ at Hickory Community Theatre

The powerful and sometimes humorous drama “Cadillac Crew” is entering the second weekend of its run at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

“Cadillac Crew” reclaims the stories of forgotten women leaders who fought for desegregation and women’s rights. During the civil rights movement in the 1960s, carloads of Black and white women drove Cadillacs around the American South talking with women in their living rooms about voting and standing up to the injustices in their lives. This story, which has been forgotten by history, comes to life in this play.

Performances will continue through March 4 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

‘Drag Me to Broadway’ is Saturday

Cardboard Castle Productions will host a fourth annual theatrical event on Saturday at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block at 8 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Drag Me to Broadway” and will feature live vocals, comedy, dance and a message featuring some of the most talented drag artists in our community.

A portion of profits from this event will go directly to OUTright Youth, a local organization that provides support and resources to LGBTQIA youth.

Tickets for general admission are $25, VIP tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased at thecardboardcastle.net. The VIP ticket will provide an opportunity for a special photo op or fabulous selfie with the queens. The VIP portion is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.