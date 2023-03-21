HICKORY — Jazz on Tap comes to Taste Full Beans in downtown Hickory on Sunday, March 26, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Jazz on Tap was the longest-running jazz night in western North Carolina for 20 years until the Olde Hickory Taproom discontinued live music. From 2000-2020 jazz lovers came from a one-hour radius to hear real jazz of all flavors with rotating musicians.

Jazz on Tap has changed locations and scaled back to once a month, but it still caters to jazz enthusiasts who enjoy world-class jazz. The admission cost is $12. Seating is limited.

This week's featured musician is Noel Freidline on keys and vocals, with Rick Cline on drums. Jazz on Tap is hosted by the new Hickory Jazz Society.

Taste Full Beans will be offering table service, a special Jazz on Tap food menu, beer, wine by the glass or bottle, coffee, specialty teas, smoothies and more. To learn more and to see the upcoming calendar visit www.hickoryjazzsociety.com.

Visit the website to purchase advanced admission.

Freidline is a 1991 graduate of the University of North Florida with a degree in music. A pianist, vocalist, writer, arranger and educator, Freidline has been the leader of his own group since 1991.

As the leader of the Noel Freidline Quintet for the last 26 years, Freidline has recorded eight CDs, performed at jazz festivals as diverse as the Jacksonville (Florida) Jazz Festival to the Bethlehem (Pennsylvania) Musikfest to the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. He held down a three-year house band position at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and performed for actress Julia Roberts’ surprise 35th birthday party. In February of 2018, Freidman released his eighth album, “Old Devil Moon,” a collaboration with vocalist Maria Howell.

Freidman performs regularly with the Charlotte Symphony, both as a featured artist and ensemble member. He also performs regularly with touring Broadway shows, most recently “Jersey Boys,” “Bring It On,” “Dream Girls,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “White Christmas,” “Les Miserable,” “Wicked,” and “Beautiful” and as assistant music director for “First Date.”

With the Noel Freidline Quintet, he has opened for such diverse artists as Tony Bennett, David Sanborn, Kenny G, Rosemary Clooney, Dave Brubeck, vocalist Layla Hathaway, jazz legend Roy Ayers, and vocalist Jennifer Holliday. Freidman is also a popular lecturer for theaters and museums.