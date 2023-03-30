Jazz concert in Hickory

A new Jazz on Tap series starts on Sunday at 4 p.m. with Rick Cline on drums, Troy Conn on guitar and Mike Holstein on bass.

From 2000-2020, jazz lovers came to hear live jazz from rotating musicians each week in Hickory. Cline, the host of Jazz on Tap, is celebrating the jazz night’s legacy with some of the most popular musicians from that 20-year time period.

The concert series will be in Union Square in downtown Hickory. There will be a total of eight performances throughout the year.

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the sounds of classic jazz from bebop to swing.

The concert is free.

Bluegrass concert in Valdese

The 2022-2023 Bluegrass at the Rock season draws to a close on Saturday. Alan Bibey & Grasstowne take the stage for the season’s final performance.

Tickets for Alan Bibey & Grasstowne will be available at a presale price of $25 and can be purchased online at concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-874-6774.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $30. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Faith Community Church will be sponsoring concession sales the night of the show, offering snacks, cold drinks, coffee and hot chocolate.

The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. W, Suite 35, in Valdese.

Long View chili cook-off

On Saturday, the Long View Lions Club will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Long View Recreation Center.

The cook-off will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The first-place winner will receive $100, second-place will get $75 and third-place will be awarded $50.

The event is open to the public. Adults will pay $10 for drinks, cornbread, hot dogs, dessert and all-you-can-eat chili.

Entry for kids, ages 4-11, will be $5. Children, ages 3 and younger, get in free.

The Long View Recreation Center is at 3107 Second Ave. NW.