J & J Garage opens Taylorsville location

TAYLORSVILLE — J & J Garage 24Hr Towing is now open for business in Alexander County. Owner Jason Absher has expanded his Wilkesboro-based business with a second location at 2390 N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville.
The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation invites the public to a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11:30 a.m. to welcome J & J Garage to the county.
Absher has owned and operated J & J Garage in Wilkesboro for the past 15 years, and saw a need to expand the business.
“We’re not new to the business, just new to Alexander County,” Absher said. “We operate 15 wreckers in two counties and serve as the AAA provider for Alexander County.”
Several years ago, a job handled from the Wilkesboro operation was highlighted in the Towing Times. The story featured J & J Garage utilizing four heavy-duty wreckers to retrieve a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator from a 200-foot ravine on the side of Highway 421. The operation took more than 45 hours to safely execute.
Absher and his family recently moved to the Sugar Loaf area of Alexander County, placing him midway between his Wilkesboro location and his Taylorsville location on N.C. 16 South. Absher said he plans to become more involved in the community, beginning with membership in the Taylorsville Business Association.
Call J & J Garage 24Hr Towing at 336-467-0215.
