J.E. Broyhill Civic Center plans Showcase of Stars

What is the measure of a band? Devoted fans? Longevity? A body of work that continues to grow and is as fresh today as it was the day it was recorded? Denver Bierman and the Mile High Orchestra can answer yes to all of those questions and more as they continue shaping and defining who they are as artists and defying genres and generations. Denver and the Mile High Orchestra wowed all of America, as they made the finale of the FOX-TV “American Idol” spin off “The Next Great American Band.” This concert will feature traditional big band holiday tunes just in time to ring in the season. Tickets for the Dec. 18 show are $24 for adults and $10 for children and students.