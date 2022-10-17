'I've always wanted to be a mermaid:' Hickory woman dons tail for festivals, parties

Sara Kubiak is a nutritionist and the breastfeeding coordinator for the Women, Infants and Children program at Catawba County Public Health.

But if you see her at a festival, she might be interacting as the mermaid Arista.

Kubiak, 34, started dressing as a mermaid in 2016. In 2018, Kubiak, her sister, Jill Johnson, and their friend, Kerry Forgione, started their entertainment group The Wentletrap Mermaids.

The three mermaids travel to festivals, events and parties where they pose for photos with children and answer questions. Sometimes, the mermaids will go to pool parties and swim.

Kubiak, who was born and raised in Hickory, said she loves dressing up in costumes and is a Disney fan. Kubiak warns anyone who wants to try to swim like a mermaid to practice swimming with a monofin before swimming in a full tail. A monofin is a single fish-tail-shaped fin that connects to both of a swimmer’s feet.

Kubiak has two monofins; one made of recycled rubber, and one made of silicone. She also has five tail skins that slip over the monofins. She said mermaid tails can cost anywhere from $60 to $6,000 depending on the type of tail and the material they are made with. Kubiak said the two-piece tails she uses cost around $500.

“It’s not a cheap hobby,” Kubiak said. “That’s for sure.”

Kubiak discussed her love of mermaids and adventures as Arista. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you become a mermaid?

I love Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” I always wanted to be a mermaid as a kid. I would take beach towels, put them over my legs and form the towels into a mermaid-shaped tail, just for fun. Halloween is my favorite holiday, so, I always love dressing up in costumes and things like that.

In 2016, I decided to make my own mermaid tail. My mom has a sewing machine, and I was like: “I’m going to do it. We’re going to get bathing suit fabric and we’re just going to make it.” That was right before mermaiding really took off.

I purchased my first monofin from Australia because no one was selling them in the U.S. at the time. I made my own tail skin to fit the monofin because they didn’t make tails for that specific type of monofin.

I went to a convention in early 2017 called MerMania. At the convention, I got to meet mermaids from all over the world. Mermaids came from places like Sweden and other areas of Europe. It was cool to meet other people that enjoy the hobby as well.

After that, mermaiding really took off and everybody was selling tails. Of course, swimming pools started banning people from swimming at their facilities in a mermaid tail. For a while, we didn’t have anywhere to swim.

What do you do as a mermaid?

We have a big tent that has a backdrop of underwater scenery. I’ve got these seashell chairs that we sit in. We wrap different fabrics around the chairs to make it look like they are under the sea.

We sit in our chairs and have kids come up to us. We take pictures with them. We talk to them; ask them if they’re interested in mermaiding and that kind of thing.

We make these little friendship bracelets that have seven beads. The bracelets are made out of hemp, which is not durable for a very long period of time. It breaks very easily. We tie the bracelet on them very loosely, and we tell them to wear it and once the bracelet breaks or falls off, then the seven wishes, represented by the beads, will come true.

I remember I had a dad look at me with the most annoyed look on his face and he said, “You realize I’m the one that’s going to have to fulfill all these wishes.” I said, “Well, they won’t come true all at once. It takes time.” I just started laughing and thought, “Maybe we better rethink our story.”

What’s do you like most about being a mermaid?

Dressing up and interacting with the kids. It’s really magical because a lot of them are too young to realize that we’re not really mermaids. It’s funny because the ones that do know will play into it when they’re around the little ones. The older kids will say stuff like, “Yeah, they really are real. See touch her fin it tickles.”

Sometimes, the kids will accidentally step on our fins as they’re walking through and I will say, “Ow! That hurts,” or “Oh, my gosh, you’re tickling me.”

If a child asks me if I am real, I turn it around and say, “Of course, I’m real. Are you real?” And then, if they say, “Well, your tail doesn’t look real,” or anything like that. I’ll say, “Sometimes, I don’t look as real when I’m on land because my scales start to dry out.”