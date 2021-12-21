'It's tough:' Tap Room to close on Christmas for the first time

For the last 23 years, the Olde Hickory Tap Room has served as a place of refuge and community on Christmas.

Things will be different this year. The bar and restaurant will be closed on Christmas for the first time.

Owner Jason Yates said he made the decision because of the pressures on the limited staff.

Typically, the Tap Room would allow people who worked Christmas Eve to take off Christmas Day and vice versa. This year, the limited staffing did not allow for the owners to ask people to work both days, he said.

Yates said he heard objections from employees. He ranked Christmas as typically among the three busiest days for the bar and restaurant, adding that servers often received good tips from patrons brimming with the holiday spirit.

The desire to stay open extended to kitchen staff who were not tipped, people who wanted to work because the idea of being open on Christmas has been such a key part of the Tap Room’s identity.