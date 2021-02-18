It's rainy and cold but predicted half inch of ice has not arrived

So far, Catawba County has been spared the up to a half inch of ice that was forecast for the region.

It is rainy and cold but in the city of Hickory many businesses were in full operation and roads were wet but not slick with ice.

A winter storm watch remains in effect until 7 o'clock tonight, and temperatures are hovering around freezing as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Schools are closed today. Courts are closed. And a number of government offices are operating on a delayed schedule.