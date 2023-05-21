The image of a 3-year-old child who froze to death on a front porch in Burke County still haunts Hickory Police Officer Michael Ollis six years later.

That child was Landyn Melton. He died in March of 2017. Ollis was working for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

“I was the first officer on the scene. I had trouble getting parents to the door,” Ollis said. “You know, I can still tell you the radio traffic. I can tell you what the kid was wearing. When I drive by that house, still to this day even when I try not to look, I still look. I can still see the kid lying on the front porch. It’s those things that you never forget about.”

Ollis said he could have benefited from a peer support group, much like the multi-agency critical incident stress management team that he is a member of now.

Ollis has been working in law enforcement for 20 years. Cases like Landyn’s are what pushed him to be part of the Foothills Regional Law Enforcement Critical Incident Stress Management Team.

The team is a partnership between law enforcement agencies in Catawba, Caldwell and Burke counties. The group is made up of 20 officers from the Lenoir Police Department, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Hickory Police Department, Long View Police Department, Claremont Police Department and Newton Police Department.

Lenoir Police Lt. Chris Bumgarner is leading the group. Bumgarner is a licensed clinical mental health counselor, as well as a law enforcement officer.

The first set of officers on the team completed their certifications to help others with stress management in November 2022. Officers with Claremont and Newton police will complete training this month, Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner said other agencies have similar support groups or resources, but this team is the first law enforcement group in North Carolina to be registered with the International Critical Stress Foundation. According to the International Critical Stress Foundation, the other peer support groups registered in North Carolina are for emergency medical services.

The team is specifically trained in debriefing and defusing officers following a critical incident, Bumgarner said.

“A critical incident can be anything that has the potential to have some type of a long-lasting impact on a person,” Bumgarner said. “It’s something that’s unique to the person. What’s a critical incident for me may not be to you.” He added that it is up to the responding officers and departments to decide if they need the stress management team to respond.

Defusing after an incident is a three-phase group discussion that is held within a few hours of a critical incident to assess the officers to determine the urgency of their need for treatment or the kind of treatment they will need, Bumgarner said.

A debriefing is a structured seven-phase group discussion that happens between one to 10 days after a crisis, Bumgarner said. He added that the point of the debriefing is to help mitigate symptoms, assess the need for follow-up treatment and provide officers with tools and resources to cope with the psychological stress of what was witnessed.

Sgt. Eddie Marlowe with Long View police is also on the team. He said he likes how formalized the team’s debriefings are.

Marlowe said the debriefings he saw during his 23 years of service weren’t informative and mostly discussed what happened during the incident. “We didn’t have options of who to call or go to afterwards if we needed support,” Marlowe explained. “Whether you needed psychological services or counseling, that kind of thing.”

Bumgarner said any department, including fire and EMS, in the region can utilize this resource, even if they do not have officers on the team. “If they call, we’re going to go,” he said.

Since its formation, the team has conducted one debriefing, one defusing and countless individual interactions of peer support, Bumgarner said. The peer support is daily interactions between officers who are checking up on their co-workers, he said.

“Not everybody understands it from our perspective and that’s why we need this,” Hickory Police Officer Rudolph Jagernauth said. “Cops hang around cops because we get each other.”

Jagernauth previously worked for emergency medical services in New York. During his time in New York, he responded to multiple suicides, but one suicide he responded to in Hickory had a lasting impact.

Jagernauth said it happened when he first started working for Hickory police. He remembered rolling up to a car sitting alone in a parking lot. He noticed someone was slumped over the steering wheel. He assumed the person had too much to drink, but the person had actually taken their own life, he said. Jagernauth later found out the person was a retired police officer.

“It bothered me in a different way,” Jagernauth said. He said in law enforcement, you stick it out and hope for the light at the end of the tunnel, which is retirement. “You just don’t know what people are going through,” Jagernauth said.

Hickory Police Chief Reed Baer shared that throughout his career, more than one person he has worked with committed suicide, which is why he was eager to have Hickory police join the critical incident stress management team.

“(Police culture) was you drive through it and you don’t think about this stuff,” Baer said. “Because if you think about this stuff and it bothers you, you shouldn’t be a police officer. The reality is that was the opposite of what is true. The message I think leadership needs to send to all their officers is that it’s OK to not be OK. All that means is you’re a person.”

The team aims to continue to grow by getting more agencies involved.