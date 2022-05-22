It's nesting season and the mockingbirds will loudly let you know

Nesting season is a source of activity in the Garden Center, right now.

We have Killdeer making their nests in the gravel parking lot, laying their eggs, which look like gravel, hiding in plain sight. Orange cones are causing customers to find another parking spot, without complaint.

I found a bluebird house that my grown son made back in Cub Scouts and set it out for decoration. It was immediately claimed by a pair of bluebirds, who proceeded to let their reflections in my office window know who was boss.

Mockingbirds are building their twiggy nests in the Arborvitae and putting up a vocal fuss if you get too close. I have a pair of wrens that have chosen a corner of my office to build their nest. They are rather chatty and a bit flighty, but we are getting along very well. It won’t be long before I see the fledglings, clumsily making their way through the Garden Center, leaving me with empty-nest syndrome.

Encourage birds to nest in your yard by planting shrubs that have berries they will eat, perennials that will attract insects, another food source, and water for bathing and drinking. Use a suet cake holder and fill it with dry grass or moss to encourage nest building. Avoid using yarn or string, which can get entangled on legs, wings or beaks.

When you come out to visit, be careful where you park, don’t take the mockingbird’s recriminations personally and watch for fledglings.

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.