'It's losing a lot of what Hickory's about:' 2022 saw longtime restaurants close across Catawba County

As Vanessa Page waited on her final meal at Hickory Smokehouse BBQ, she said she felt as though she was losing a longtime friend.

The Newton resident was one of many patrons who came to the restaurant in the days before it closed in January.

Lamenting the closing, Page said: “It’s losing a lot of what Hickory’s about. Hickory’s about small businesses. It’s always been about small businesses, and now a lot of our small businesses are closing.”

The words would prove prescient as other longtime staples, such as Dante’s Pizza and Max’s Mexican Eatery, closed their doors.

No shuttered restaurant had a more storied history than the Snack Bar, though, which closed in September after 75 years as a focal point in west Hickory.

The Snack Bar

In the restaurant’s final days, patrons spoke about the way the Snack Bar brought together people from all walks of life. They also shared stories. One woman recounted her cravings for a Snack Bar cheeseburger on the way to give birth.

The Snack Bar’s reputation went beyond Hickory. Columnist D.G. Martin, who wrote a book about restaurants in North Carolina, described the Snack Bar as “my model of a community gathering place where food was served cheerfully by a wait staff that had been there forever” in a column lamenting the loss of various eateries throughout the state.

As these local businesses have closed, there has also been a rise in the number of new chain restaurants.

Starbucks is in the process of building three new stores throughout Hickory while Cook Out has plans to open another restaurant at the site of the former Colonial Lanes bowling alley off U.S. 70.

Biscuitville is going in at the former Shell’s Bar-B-Q site. Shell’s closed in 2020, but the dining car remained on the land until it was demolished last spring.

Blake “Bee” Watts, who owned Shell’s with his wife Lisa, had some hope that he would be able to save the dining car, but a potential deal with a Charlotte investor never came to fruition.

Watts, who is contented in retirement, came out to see the silver dining car torn to pieces.

Looking out upon the scene, he laughed and said: “Thirty years of my life right there, there it goes.”

Bright spots and challenges

Not everything has been grim this year.

In the months since the Snack Bar closed, three former Snack Bar cooks joined with a friend to open a new restaurant called Sunny Side at the location that was once home of the Court Street Grille in Mountain View.

The former Hickory Smokehouse location did not stay empty for long as Charlie Graingers moved into the space from their spot on Union Square.

Meanwhile, the spot left vacant after Charlie Graingers moved was soon occupied by Carolina Crafted Creamery and Sweets.

There have also been several new local businesses to open in the last year or two, including the The Chocolate Possum bakery and Depot Deli, both in Newton.

Two new restaurants — a hamburger and sushi joint known as Cowa-sake and a homestyle restaurant known as the Frothy Rooster — are scheduled to open in the One North Center building in downtown Hickory early next year.

Reflecting on the small business landscape in Catawba County, Small Business Center Director Suzanne Wallace said: “I wouldn’t say it’s weak, and I wouldn’t say it’s strong. I think there’s still a lot of interest in starting businesses. We get anywhere from three to five inquiries a week in terms of people wanting to start businesses, and we do have inquiries from other businesses that are wanting to grow.”

The Small Business Center is part of Catawba Valley Community College and exists to help current and prospective business owners. Business planning and help with specific business functions, such as bookkeeping and marketing, are also offered through the center.

Wallace said the center deals with various types of businesses, from nail salons, landscaping services and retail shops to light manufacturing. They have also consulted with some people who are looking to market their own inventions, she said.

Wallace acknowledged the difficulties facing businesses, from the disruptions of COVID-19 to inflation, as well as staffing challenges and adapting to new technology.

She also said she has had conversations with some clients who have concerns about interest rate hikes and what that could mean for the economy.

“It does make it more difficult, I think, for people to take risks in terms of loans, getting financing, and some businesses may even be sort of hesitant to grow at this point because they’re kind of waiting to see what might happen,” Wallace said.