'It's happening all the time:' Cyberattacks are mounting, Century Furniture knows the cost

Brandon Hucks lets out a slow chuckle at the thought of business owners who think their company isn’t at risk of a cyberattack.

His advice to those businesses: “Don’t be naïve.”

As chief financial officer of Century Furniture, Hucks saw firsthand what a cyberattack can do. The company faced a ransomware attack in fall 2020 that shut down the company’s network and halted much of Century’s work for a week. Hucks expects the threat of cyberattacks to continue to grow.

“My gut says that, yes, this is going to come to be a threat that companies are always facing,” Hucks said. “We don’t feel like it is one and done. We could face the threat again.”

The frequency of malware, ransomware and other cyberattacks on businesses, governments and even individuals has increased in recent years. The recent Colonial Pipeline cyberattack brought to light the detrimental effects an attack can have. But it’s not just big companies like Colonial that could see an attack wreak havoc on their business, Chamber of Catawba County President and CEO Lindsay Keisler said.