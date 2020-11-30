 Skip to main content
'It's going to feel nasty:' Hickory area set for a cold week
'It's going to feel nasty:' Hickory area set for a cold week

Snow Removal

A Hickory city employee waits for another dump truck to load snow in this photo from December 2018. Hickory is not likely to see much if any snow this week but the area is in for some bitterly cold weather. 

 ROBERT C. REED

Residents of Catawba County and the surrounding areas may have to squint to see snow Tuesday but they should still brace for a cold week, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

“If you’re itching to see snowfall, it looks like going up to the mountains will be your best bet,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a stray snow flurry here in the Catawba Valley but it would only be stray.”

The big factor in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties this week will be the cold. Powell said the area is in for a week of below-average temperatures ranging from the 20s to the 50s.

Tuesday in particular is going to be bitterly cold.

Temperatures will likely not get much higher than the 30s on Tuesday and the temperatures late Tuesday going into Wednesday will be in the 20s and may go as low as the high teens in some places, Powell said.

Sustained winds in the 10 to 20 mph range with gusts up to 30 mph will also contribute to the cold feeling on Tuesday.

“It’s just going to feel nasty ( Tuesday) even though the sun is going to be out,” Powell said.

He said ice on roads will likely not be a problem but that residents should make sure their water pipes, plants and pets are protected against the weather.

Looking ahead to the winter, Powell said the area is likely to experience a somewhat warmer winter with average levels of precipitation.

It is hard to tell exactly how much snow the area will get, but Powell said the best chances for snow now look to be in December and January.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

