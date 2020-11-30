'It's going to feel nasty:' Hickory area set for a cold week

Residents of Catawba County and the surrounding areas may have to squint to see snow Tuesday but they should still brace for a cold week, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

“If you’re itching to see snowfall, it looks like going up to the mountains will be your best bet,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a stray snow flurry here in the Catawba Valley but it would only be stray.”

The big factor in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties this week will be the cold. Powell said the area is in for a week of below-average temperatures ranging from the 20s to the 50s.

Tuesday in particular is going to be bitterly cold.

Temperatures will likely not get much higher than the 30s on Tuesday and the temperatures late Tuesday going into Wednesday will be in the 20s and may go as low as the high teens in some places, Powell said.

Sustained winds in the 10 to 20 mph range with gusts up to 30 mph will also contribute to the cold feeling on Tuesday.

“It’s just going to feel nasty ( Tuesday) even though the sun is going to be out,” Powell said.