'It's bigger than you:' Navy vet talks brotherhood, duty and swimming with SEALS

Nothing like the enlisted sailor. The heart of the military is the enlisted guy, because they do all the work.

The officers are there. They provide leadership. They provide guidance. They provide a little structure. But the actual work of the military is on the enlisted side.

So I love the fact that I was enlisted for 13 years … then I crossed over and became a chaplain.

On advice for the next generation

Remember your core values: honor, courage, commitment, duty.

But remember it’s an honor to be able to put yourself in the position to make the ultimate sacrifice for your fellow mankind.

It takes courage to deny yourself for the benefit of others who you’ll never meet.

We, as African Americans … we know that we go to fight and that when we come back we might face systemic racism.

But it is an honor and a duty for us for that next generation to at least ensure a better way or a greater democracy.

So that’s what I would say to the next one that’s going in there: Remember, it’s bigger than you, and it’s for the next generation to have a better life than you had.

