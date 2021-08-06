'It's a war zone:' Hickory dealers talk used car price spike

Used car prices around the country have surged and Hickory has not been spared.

“It’s a war zone, especially at auction,” said Tim Thomas, the general manager of Randy Marion Sav-A-Lot in Hickory.

The spike in prices is driven, he said, by the microchip shortage that is affecting the market for new vehicles and creating increased demand for used vehicles.

“I could say it’s a little frustration because there’s more obstacles because right now, like I said, there’s not a lot of used car inventory out there so trying to find the right car for the right person, now it’s kind of tough,” Thomas said of the situation.

The inventory crunch is such that the dealership, which previously kept around 220 cars on the lot, was down to between 110 and 120.

Thomas pointed to a Ram truck with 10,000 miles. A year ago the vehicle would have sold somewhere in the upper $30,000s but was now up in the mid-$40,000s.

Other dealers are reporting a similar situation.

Jared Dietz, vice president of Viewmont Auto Sales, said the market is unlike anything the store has seen since they opened 20 years ago.