'It's a healing:' Balls Creek campers return for first meeting since fire

Even people who have moved away from the area keep coming back.

Kensley Perdue has been coming to Balls Creek since childhood and still travels from Durham to attend the meeting.

B.J. Wright, 51, who was brought to her first camp meeting when she was less than 2 months old and has been to every one since, said she knows of people who come from as far away as Ohio.

The revival meeting has been held with few interruptions for nearly 170 years

Several campers said they were glad the tradition continued this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those campers were also satisfied with the precautions taken. Wright and her husband Spence said camp meeting trustees were doing a good job of sanitizing public areas.

Measures to prevent the spread of the virus were visible throughout the campground.

Every other pew in the Arbor — the open-air worship area at the center of the campground — was closed off to create spacing.

Containers of hand sanitizer were placed near the offering collection buckets. Notices listing COVID-19 safety tips were posted throughout the campground.