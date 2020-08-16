'It's a healing:' Balls Creek campers return for first meeting since fire

The Balls Creek Campground faithful are back for their annual revival meeting less than a year after a fire tore through the historic campground.
Many of the 40-plus camp dwellings — which campers refer to as tents — that were destroyed or damaged have been rebuilt or repaired, campground trustee Bud Reinhardt said.
As devastating as the fire was, the process of rebuilding has created stronger bonds between campers, Reinhardt said.
Erick Elmore, whose tent burned in the fire, said he probably spoke with his neighbors at the camp more in the last few months than he had in the last decade of camp meetings.
For Elmore, taking part in this year's camp meeting is a critical step for dealing with the pain caused by the fire.
“So emotionally, it’s a calming effect to be able to come out here,” Elmore said. “And with all that’s been going on it’s like finally. Say you have a wound and you finally get the wound healed up. It’s a healing to be able to come back.”
The social and religious gathering held every August has long been a special occasion for the people who attend.
Elmore and others liken it to a family reunion. It is place where people go to see friends they may not see any other time of year.
Even people who have moved away from the area keep coming back.
Kensley Perdue has been coming to Balls Creek since childhood and still travels from Durham to attend the meeting.
B.J. Wright, 51, who was brought to her first camp meeting when she was less than 2 months old and has been to every one since, said she knows of people who come from as far away as Ohio.
The revival meeting has been held with few interruptions for nearly 170 years
Several campers said they were glad the tradition continued this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those campers were also satisfied with the precautions taken. Wright and her husband Spence said camp meeting trustees were doing a good job of sanitizing public areas.
Measures to prevent the spread of the virus were visible throughout the campground.
Every other pew in the Arbor — the open-air worship area at the center of the campground — was closed off to create spacing.
Containers of hand sanitizer were placed near the offering collection buckets. Notices listing COVID-19 safety tips were posted throughout the campground.
Reinhardt said organizers consulted with the Catawba County Public Health Department and Emergency Management Services and felt confident about holding the event because the camp events take place either outside or in open shelters like the Arbor.
“It’s going rather well with all things considered,” Reinhardt said. “We’ve been a little bit off on the crowds but so far, so good.”
The meeting started Aug. 9 and will continue through Aug. 23.
