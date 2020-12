The employees and customers of Pet Supermarket in Hickory collected more than 100 items for the Humane Society of Catawba County. The items were delivered Dec. 23.

“We donated food, toys and things such as scratch pads. We decided to do this to bring attention to the animals in need at the shelter,” Brooke Wilson, a key manager at the store, wrote. Wilson led the way, corralling 85 donations from customers.