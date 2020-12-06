"It was like we were a bowl and it was just filling up:" Campground flood survivors describe sudden rise in water

Beth Korte texted as many campers as she could: “Help is here.” It would still be hours until everyone was rescued.

6:15 a.m. The power went out as power poles snapped and fell, pulled by the water. One transformer seemed to explode in a spray of sparks.

Korte watched the chaos from her porch. By the time she decided to head to higher ground, the water had risen to her waist, she said.

She and her family trudged through the water to a hill above the camp, where flooding wouldn’t reach them. She sat in a car her husband moved to safety, wondering, “Where are the boats?” She felt helpless. All she could do was pray that her friends would be all right.

6:30 a.m. The water started coming into Ritchie’s camper. Feiler emptied a plastic bin to keep her children dry and floating as long as possible, she said. Eventually, the water rose over the door of Ritchie’s camper and it tipped on its side. Ritchie, Feiler and their families could only escape out the windows — Ritchie at one end with Feiler's kids in his arms and his wife clinging to his waist. Feiler was at the other window, scrambling toward the roof. It was chaos, Ritchie said.

They hung on with their legs inside the camper and their heads above water, waiting for rescue.