'It sucks:' Manager, customer discuss impact of Family Video as store closes

Family Video is closing after more than 16 years in Hickory.
In a letter earlier this month, company President Keith Hoogland announced all the physical stores would be closing.
“The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to an end of an era,” Hoogland wrote.
The company will continue to sell products through its website, familyvideo.com.
Marco’s Pizza, which operates in the other half of the building that Family Video occupies, will remain open, an employee at the Hickory location confirmed Friday.
The businesses operated in partnership with the pizzeria and video stores together in one building.
Assistant Manager Issac Kofroth, 28, has worked at the store for a little more than a year, an experience he described as “my favorite job that I’ve ever had.”
Though he has only worked at the store for a relatively short period of time, his memories of it go back to the store’s opening around 2004.
“When I was younger, it was awesome because they had really good video game prices and I’m a big video game nerd,” Kofroth said.
He also recalled going to the store with his parents and inheriting a love of movies from his stepfather through the store.
In more recent years, Kofroth turned to the video store as a source of entertainment and comfort while recovering from heart surgery.
He said the store was a community staple that drew older people eager for the new releases, as well as children who were attracted to the free or cheap films and gumball machine.
The store will remain open until all the inventory is cleared.
Kofroth said store employees initially thought that might happen by the end of February, but it is now looking like it could be sooner given how the merchandise has been moving
Regular Phillip Cook was browsing what remained of the store’s selection on Friday afternoon.
The 38-year-old Connelly Springs resident said he liked the friendly atmosphere and the ability to pick up a pizza and a movie at the same time.
“It sucks because now I ain’t got no good place to, you know, most of them is closed that sells DVDs and Blu-rays and stuff like that,” Cook said. “I’m sorry it’s closing. It surprised me.”
