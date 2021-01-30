'It sucks:' Manager, customer discuss impact of Family Video as store closes

Family Video is closing after more than 16 years in Hickory.

In a letter earlier this month, company President Keith Hoogland announced all the physical stores would be closing.

“The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to an end of an era,” Hoogland wrote.

The company will continue to sell products through its website, familyvideo.com.

Marco’s Pizza, which operates in the other half of the building that Family Video occupies, will remain open, an employee at the Hickory location confirmed Friday.

The businesses operated in partnership with the pizzeria and video stores together in one building.

Assistant Manager Issac Kofroth, 28, has worked at the store for a little more than a year, an experience he described as “my favorite job that I’ve ever had.”

Though he has only worked at the store for a relatively short period of time, his memories of it go back to the store’s opening around 2004.

“When I was younger, it was awesome because they had really good video game prices and I’m a big video game nerd,” Kofroth said.