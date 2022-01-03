 Skip to main content
It snowed in Hickory on Monday; meteorologist says it will be dry until Thursday
MORE SNOW AHEAD?

  Updated
Hickory saw its first snow of 2022 on Monday morning. Catawba County Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said there is a chance there will be more as early as Thursday.

Powell said Catawba County saw one to three inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning, and the southeast part of the county near Sherrills Ford saw three to four inches. “It’s a good start of the new year,” he said.

Much of Catawba and Alexander counties were listed as in severe drought last week by the U.S. Drought Monitor, with locations to the west of the area classified as in moderate drought.

It was sunny but cold by Monday afternoon and the snow was gone in Hickory. Don’t expect any more rain until possibly Thursday, Powell said.

Powell said a storm system is developing and it may bring more precipitation to Catawba County. He said he isn’t sure yet if that storm will bring snow, ice or rain.

Temperatures will dip below freezing most nights the remainder of the week, according to Accuweather.

Powell added that some water left on the roads from the rain this weekend might become ice when temperatures drop at night.

Winter felt in other parts of nation

Snow reported from Alabama to Washington D.C.

