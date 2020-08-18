'It’s still a symbol of hatred'; Group demands Confederate monument relocation

A group in Catawba County is asking that the Confederate statue in downtown Newton be removed from the historic courthouse property.

At Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting, Jerry McCombs, president of the Catawba County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, spoke representing the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a group asking that the monument be relocated.

“We come because of racism we have in this world and also in Catawba County and … we are asking for the relocation of the monument at the old 1924 courthouse,” McCombs said. “We feel like it is still a symbol of racism. We feel it’s still a symbol of hatred.”

The group has a Change.org petition titled "Remove Confederate Monument in Newton, NC" that has garnered 1,200 signatures.

The monument, a depiction of a Confederate soldier on top of an obelisk, was dedicated in 1907, according to historical files from the Catawba County Library in Newton. It is dedicated to the Confederate soldiers of Catawba County, according to the script on the monument. There were about 1,700 Confederate soldiers from Catawba County.