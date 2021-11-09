'It is still difficult'; Employers see little impact from end to unemployment benefits

A decrease in unemployment benefits has not improved hiring for several employers in Catawba County. It is still difficult and slow, business leaders say.
Supplements to federal unemployment benefits ended in early September. Though some believed ending the unemployment benefits could get more people to work, there haven’t been any significant changes, Universal Furniture Senior Vice President of Sales Sean O’Connor said.
“We are still finding it challenging (to hire) in all areas, not just skilled positions.” O’Connor said. “Business is very strong for everyone right now and there is still a need for more labor.”
Catawba County’s unemployment rate did drop from 4.1% in August to 3.5% in September, according to data from the N.C. Department of Commerce. The most change Marvin Smith, president and CEO of Shuford Yarns, saw was a few more applications, he said.
“It is still difficult,” Smith said. “We think this will last for some time.”
The difficulty with hiring has persisted for months, as demand for products has grown but the labor force has not. Catawba County’s labor force grew by about 600 people to 79,069 from January to September this year.
The difficulties have forced employers to consider new ways to get employees and retain current ones, O’Connor said. Universal, in Conover, has considered bonuses, better benefits and higher pay to try to move the needle.
“Everything is being considered and reviewed to determine what can have the most impact for all parties,” he said.
Shuford Yarns found some success with bonuses, Smith said. The company also started working with outside agencies to fill vacancies.
Michael Goldman, president of TSG Finishing, wasn’t sure whether or not lifting the additional unemployment benefits would help with the labor shortage. It did not have an effect at TSG.
“I think there are many more factors contributing to the labor shortage than just unemployment benefits, so I didn’t really know what to expect,” Goldman said. “We were hopeful that hiring would get easier, but I think the path back to full employment will be much slower and longer than anticipated.”
Smith believes hiring will be difficult for several years to come. One reason is because members of the baby boomer generation are retiring and there aren’t as many people to replace them, Smith said.
“We do not have enough input of people to help mitigate the loss of retirees,” Smith said. “This has created a shortage of people. Add that to the issues surrounding COVID, you have a very difficult labor market.”
O’Connor sees the same problem at Universal — manufacturing workers are aging and not enough young people are entering the industry. Though that is a challenge, he also sees it as an opportunity. Reaching young people as the next generation of manufacturing workers could be one solution.
Goldman would like to see more assistance from the local, state or federal government. “Government assistance or rewards need to be provided both to the employees to come back to work and to the employer to help defray the cost of training,” Goldman said.
Goldman has met several times with local, state and federal representatives to urge them to help. One suggestion he’s made was tapping into immigrants to grow the labor force.
Smith sees immigrants moving to the U.S. as a possible solution, as well.
“We need meaningful immigration laws that would help us tap into the immigrants moving into the states,” Smith said. Without change, Smith sees the labor shortage being a problem for employers for years.