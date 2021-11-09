'It is still difficult'; Employers see little impact from end to unemployment benefits

“Everything is being considered and reviewed to determine what can have the most impact for all parties,” he said.

Shuford Yarns found some success with bonuses, Smith said. The company also started working with outside agencies to fill vacancies.

Michael Goldman, president of TSG Finishing, wasn’t sure whether or not lifting the additional unemployment benefits would help with the labor shortage. It did not have an effect at TSG.

“I think there are many more factors contributing to the labor shortage than just unemployment benefits, so I didn’t really know what to expect,” Goldman said. “We were hopeful that hiring would get easier, but I think the path back to full employment will be much slower and longer than anticipated.”

Smith believes hiring will be difficult for several years to come. One reason is because members of the baby boomer generation are retiring and there aren’t as many people to replace them, Smith said.

“We do not have enough input of people to help mitigate the loss of retirees,” Smith said. “This has created a shortage of people. Add that to the issues surrounding COVID, you have a very difficult labor market.”