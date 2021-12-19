'It has been a beautiful experience:' Latinx hiking group is 400 members strong

The group has done a total of five hikes alongside family and friends since its launch in October.

“I am very happy that there is a hiking group. Having a Latino one is important because we can share our culture and different dialects of Spanish. It has been a great experience to do what I like (hiking) with people who share the same interest,” said Peruvian native and Charlotte resident Claudia Ramos, 44.

Like many members of the group, Ramos heard of the group through Ortiz, then spread the word to friends interested in the same activity.

Thanks to the group, Ramos experienced hiking for the first time and was able to create many memories alongside other members.

“It has been a beautiful experience. It is amazing to be able to have a connection with different people from all parts of the world,” Ramos said.

Participants of the hikes are from around North Carolina. Some drive more than 50 miles to head out to the next adventure. These hikers also bring their children to take part in the hike, exposing them to sunlight and nature.