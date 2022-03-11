'It directly affects us'; rising fuel cost impacts businesses, governments

Cargo Transporters does pay in bulk for diesel fuel at their Claremont headquarters. Two tanker trailer loads of diesel fuel are unloaded every week, Brown said. Though they get a better price by buying in bulk, the company is still paying exorbitant prices at the pump when drivers are out on deliveries, Brown said.

Many drivers go all the way to the West Coast or up to the Northeast, he said. There, gas prices are even higher than in North Carolina. Cargo Transporters pays those costs, Brown said.

Brown keeps an eye on international issues because he knows how it can affect his business, he said. When the crisis in Ukraine began, he was ready for fuel prices to increase.

“You have to pay attention to world events because they do come around full circle and affect us,” he said.

The effect of fuel increases will affect businesses and governments, Brown said.

Local government impact

Private companies are not the only entities keeping an eye on the rising cost of gas and diesel.