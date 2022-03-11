'It directly affects us'; rising fuel cost impacts businesses, governments

With 468 trucks hauling goods across the United States, Cargo Transporters, based in Claremont, uses 6.8 million gallons of diesel fuel every year.
A truck holds 220 gallons in its fuel tanks. With the cost of fuel rising, the transportation business feels a direct impact, Vice President of Safety Shawn Brown said.
As of Thursday, the average price of a gallon of diesel fuel was $5.08, according to the American Automobile Association. A month ago, it was $3.79.
“It directly affects us,” Brown said. “Our drivers drive 2,000 miles a week. It takes a lot of fuel.”
The company delivers groceries, retail items and more all over the country. A steady increase in fuel costs in the past year has been an annoyance — the average price per gallon in North Carolina a year ago was $2.87 — but the recent spike is a shock. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to sanctions on Russian oil, has caused a dramatic increase in recent weeks.
Though Cargo Transporters tries to be ready for changes, an unexpected and drastic increase in fuel prices is difficult to manage, Brown said. Ultimately, the trucking company’s customers and eventually everyday consumers will pay the price, Brown said.
“Any time there is an increase in operation costs, it does get passed to our customers,” he said. “That’s how business works.”
Cargo Transporters does pay in bulk for diesel fuel at their Claremont headquarters. Two tanker trailer loads of diesel fuel are unloaded every week, Brown said. Though they get a better price by buying in bulk, the company is still paying exorbitant prices at the pump when drivers are out on deliveries, Brown said.
Many drivers go all the way to the West Coast or up to the Northeast, he said. There, gas prices are even higher than in North Carolina. Cargo Transporters pays those costs, Brown said.
Brown keeps an eye on international issues because he knows how it can affect his business, he said. When the crisis in Ukraine began, he was ready for fuel prices to increase.
“You have to pay attention to world events because they do come around full circle and affect us,” he said.
The effect of fuel increases will affect businesses and governments, Brown said.
Local government impact
Private companies are not the only entities keeping an eye on the rising cost of gas and diesel.
In Newton, where the city typically spends around $25,500 on fuel each month, Public Information Officer Alex Frick said “it remains to be seen whether funds in excess of what is budgeted will be needed to cover excess fuel costs this fiscal year.” The fiscal year runs through the end of June.
In the event additional funding is needed, Frick said the city would look to pulling money from other non-fuel accounts.
City of Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the rising prices will affect the city on its bulk purchases of fuel. At this point, he said he does not see the rising prices interfering with provision of key government services.
“It is a goal of ours to be conscientious and conservative with our resources as we continue to monitor the ongoing fuel situation,” Pennell said.
Using average prices of $2.31 for gas and $2.55 for diesel, Hickory spent nearly $64,600 in fuel for its fleet in the last six months, with an average of almost $10,800 a month, according to figures provided by the city.
If current prices were to hold, the city stands to spend roughly $102,700 over the next six months, which would be an increase of nearly $40,000 over the previous six months.
Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said the county’s monthly fuel costs ran between $70,000 and $80,000 during the last five years.
She said: “At this time, we are continuing to monitor our costs and are not implementing any new fuel-related measures.”