'It didn't feel like a job to me:' Salvation Army resident director Logan Quinney reflects on first few months in the job

That happens sometimes. We’ll have families come back and give back and talk about when they were here. It could be years before I even came here.

So that’s the good thing of seeing the actual people that have went through this process and actually now that they’re out of it, they actually start giving back again.

It’s really good stuff.

On his favorite memory of being shelter director so far:

We had a guy that was from Poland. He was an immigrant … and he came over here and he couldn’t find a job. He had two mopeds stolen while he has been in the shelter and he never could find a job.

The thing about Poland is before they leave they come out with a ... certificate for some kind of labor.

He got his in welding. We couldn’t find him a job. Now, we finally got him a welding job. We now got him moved over in transitional and he’s probably two months away from getting his own place.

So that’s been a really big story for me as far as him because I’ve worked with him since I’ve been here.

On his approach to working with people: