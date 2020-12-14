'It didn't feel like a job to me:' Salvation Army resident director Logan Quinney reflects on first few months in the job

Logan Quinney, who now manages the shelter at The Salvation Army, initially thought he’d have a career in law enforcement.
The 26-year-old from Conover majored in criminal justice at East Carolina University. He gained an interest in social work through an internship his senior year working with impoverished and troubled youth in Greenville.
When he returned to Catawba County, he worked as the assistant director for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
The experience of working that program — seeing families cry in gratitude after receiving gifts — resonated deeply with Quinney.
“Pretty much after that, I was just hooked,” Quinney said. “It made it feel like I was just coming here to do good every day. It didn’t feel like a job to me.”
After working on that program, he trained as a case worker and became director of the shelter in February 2020.
Quinney recently discussed his role at The Salvation Army. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On the most fulfilling part of the job:
Seeing families get out of here, getting jobs. Mostly just seeing people build their self back up — getting out of here, getting their actual life addressed and coming back to the shelter and giving back clothes or something else like that.
That happens sometimes. We’ll have families come back and give back and talk about when they were here. It could be years before I even came here.
So that’s the good thing of seeing the actual people that have went through this process and actually now that they’re out of it, they actually start giving back again.
It’s really good stuff.
On his favorite memory of being shelter director so far:
We had a guy that was from Poland. He was an immigrant … and he came over here and he couldn’t find a job. He had two mopeds stolen while he has been in the shelter and he never could find a job.
The thing about Poland is before they leave they come out with a ... certificate for some kind of labor.
He got his in welding. We couldn’t find him a job. Now, we finally got him a welding job. We now got him moved over in transitional and he’s probably two months away from getting his own place.
So that’s been a really big story for me as far as him because I’ve worked with him since I’ve been here.
On his approach to working with people:
I tell everybody that it’s baby steps. You’ve got to take one step at a time.
The biggest thing with people is, when they lose all these accesses — their job, their family — I always tell my workers, it’s like a kite with no strings.
They have their family (detached), they have their social structure, their friends (detached), their job. They have no actual people to come to and it’s part of building them up.
On the most frustrating part of the job:
Most definitely it would be dealing with COVID and just having to use social distancing, wearing masks on all my appointments.
Just being conscientious of it and having to force it, really.
On his goals in the job:
My goal here is to implement more programs to get it to where we’re functioning to where it’s always a full cycle where we’re constantly getting new people but we’re not being stagnant to a point where we’ve got people that are staying here for excess of a year.
We’re trying to make it to where we do a lot of case work and we actually have people where stuff is more progressive.
We want them to know that there’s better stuff and that we’re actually holding them to those expectations.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
