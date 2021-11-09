Isacc Stafford enlisted after 9/11 attacks; did 4 tours in Iraq

Isaac Stafford, 38, enlisted in the Army so that he could support other soldiers after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was there for my buddies,” he said. “I wasn’t there for whatever the government wanted to push. I primarily made everything about them, and they primarily made everything about me. We were there to support each other.”
Before deciding to serve, Stafford had planned to be a chaplain. He changed his mind after the 9/11 attacks. “It almost felt like Pearl Harbor,” he said. “I wanted some payback.”
Stafford was a mechanic in a transportation unit from 2002 to 2013. He traveled to Iraq four times, where he managed and repaired military vehicles.
His first tour to Iraq lasted one year. The second was seven months. The third was 15 months, and the fourth was 14 months.
The last tour, Stafford said, was the most difficult. “I saw a lot of action there,” he said.
Stafford was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after his service. He suffered from memory loss and anxiety. “For the longest I couldn’t be around large crowds, and still can’t be around large crowds sometimes,” he said. “I’m always on guard.”
Stafford said he did enjoy the opportunity to travel around the US while he was stationed at forts in Texas, Georgia and North Carolina. “It wasn’t all bad,” he said of his time in the military. “It was good stuff surrounded by bad stuff.”
Today, his primary responsibility is rearing his three young children with his wife at their home in Ellendale community in Alexander County.
“The best thing for veterans who are parents like me is if you feel like you need space, then get space,” he said. “I have either gone outside or to the bathroom for five minutes, sat in there, calmed down, come back out and dealt with the situation. It’s the best thing to do.”
When he is in a public situation, he said he relies on his family for support.
Stafford said people considering joining the military should join with a purpose and not for free health care or college money. “There were so many people that I knew that were just in it for the college money, and they had the worst attitudes possible,” he said. “If people actually want to go in there and just want to do something good for their lives it’s a good place to do it.”