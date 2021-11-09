Isacc Stafford enlisted after 9/11 attacks; did 4 tours in Iraq

Isaac Stafford, 38, enlisted in the Army so that he could support other soldiers after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I was there for my buddies,” he said. “I wasn’t there for whatever the government wanted to push. I primarily made everything about them, and they primarily made everything about me. We were there to support each other.”

Before deciding to serve, Stafford had planned to be a chaplain. He changed his mind after the 9/11 attacks. “It almost felt like Pearl Harbor,” he said. “I wanted some payback.”

Stafford was a mechanic in a transportation unit from 2002 to 2013. He traveled to Iraq four times, where he managed and repaired military vehicles.

His first tour to Iraq lasted one year. The second was seven months. The third was 15 months, and the fourth was 14 months.

The last tour, Stafford said, was the most difficult. “I saw a lot of action there,” he said.

Stafford was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after his service. He suffered from memory loss and anxiety. “For the longest I couldn’t be around large crowds, and still can’t be around large crowds sometimes,” he said. “I’m always on guard.”