Is your water running brown? Here's what you should know

Stephanie Dozier looked down in her water glass to see a liquid that more closely resembled cognac.

She rushed to her laundry room to find her new white tablecloth had also been darkened.

Dozier said it’s the third time in the last 18 months her water has been discolored by the flushing of fire hydrants.

“But It always happens when I’m washing whites, usually my sheets and it just drives me crazy,” Dozier said

At the time of the most recent incident, Dozier said she could not recall receiving a notification from the city but there might have been a message she missed.

Since she most recently reached out to the city about the problem, Dozier said she has received at least one message from the city about the water possibly becoming discolored.

Dozier said the cleaner was able to restore the tablecloth to its previous condition. Still, the experience left her with questions about the discoloration of the water.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian provided some information about the flushing of hydrants and the discoloration it can cause.