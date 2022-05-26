'Is your kid next?:' Texas school shooting prompts protest at busy Hickory intersection

A line of white cutouts adorned the guardrail at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and 15th Avenue SE near the Bob Evans restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Robert Bekemeier, a 34-year-old Newton resident, placed the cutouts beside the road to represent the 19 children killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Two teachers were also killed in the attack.

Bekemeier said he wanted to keep attention on the shooting and to provoke conversations among people in the community about the event and topics such as firearm use.

“I want people to question why that gun’s on their hip," Bekemeier said. "Right now if somebody’s going to Sam’s Club, do you really need to be armed to go to Sam’s Club? I know you need a membership but you don’t need your pistol.”

Bekemeier was joined in the demonstration by 17-year-old Claremont resident Adaline Huffman. Huffman said she saw Bekemeier out by the road and decided to join. She said she went to the nearby Hobby Lobby to pick up supplies to make a sign of her own.

The two held signs bearing messages such as “Education shouldn’t be scary! Protect our schools!,” “Is your kid next?” and “Hugs, not guns.”

Huffman spoke about her own experiences going through active shooter drills in high school and how disturbed she was at the thought of what the children in that Texas school experienced.

“It’s heartbreaking and something needs to be done about it,” Huffman said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

