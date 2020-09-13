Is canning making a comeback? Here's 3 people who say yes!

The food preservation process known as canning appears to be making a comeback.
Catawba resident Colleen Anderson tried her hand at the technique this year. “It's been fun! It was definitely trial and error at first since I had never done it before but I did a little bit of research and talked to some experienced canners and I've only had a few mishaps,” she said.
Anderson put her new-found skill to good use.
“We had a large garden this year and even with giving away to friends and family what we grew, we had a lot of veggies left,” she said. “I decided to give canning a try as a way to preserve what we'd grown and to try something different.”
Anderson and her family grew cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and had a small herb garden this year. “(We canned) lots and lots of pickles; kosher dill, sweet and bread and butter,” she listed. “We had two 50-foot rows of cucumbers in the garden so there were plenty of options. I also canned salsa and tomato sauce with the other veggies we grew.”
Another newbie to canning is Melissa Keener. This year, she’s been buying local produce and water bath canning. “Freezing has always been my go-to because it's so simple. But having peace of mind when the power goes out is a nice luxury with shelf-stable goods. I've also started experimenting with dehydrating,” she said.
Keener shared how she got her start in the canning world. “My family is not particularly domestic. We never canned or preserved anything growing up, so this is a whole new ballgame for me,” she said. “My absolute best resources are NC Cooperative Extension first, but also Facebook groups.”
“(The) Cooperative Extension brings the science behind canning, and Facebook groups give you the immediate feedback from experienced canners, like, ‘Hey it's midnight on a weekend and my peaches I canned tonight are weirdly foamy?’” Keener continued. “Turns out I had a hairline crack in my jar — who knew?”
Catawba County Cooperative Extension Executive Director George Place has been canning vegetables for six years. “When I started working for the Cooperative Extension Service I thought that I should learn how to do all of the main food preservation techniques,” he said. “I got the book, 'So Easy To Preserve,' from the University of Georgia and I followed the directions.”
He added, “I think that I was a squirrel in a past life because I love storing food for the coming winter,” he joked. “I love to practice canning because it gives me a sense of resiliency that my wife and I can eat so many great meals from our garden all year long.”
Place said he and his wife agreed to grow as much of their food supply as possible after they moved to Catawba County. “Canning, fermenting, pickling, freezing and dehydrating allows us to eat from our garden all year long,” he said. “Sure, you can buy canned food at the market but my canned green beans are better. They are from my efforts and they don't have any sodium or other preservatives.”
The health benefits from at-home food preservation are also a plus for Place’s family. “My wife and I have never been healthier because of all the produce that we consume. If we ate all of that produce from cans our blood pressure would be through the roof due to excess salt consumption,” he said.
Anderson has found a unique benefit of canning in relation to her job. “One of the reasons I've enjoyed learning about canning so much is that it's given me something to talk about with my residents at the nursing home,” she said. “So many of them canned and gardened for years, and this summer with visitation being restricted it's been a bond that we can share that isn't related to their medical care.
“It definitely doesn't replace their families and friends being able to visit, but they seem to really enjoy sharing their tricks of the trade with me and reminisce,” Anderson added.
Another benefit of food preservation Keener identified is the ability to support local farmers. “Truly the only reason I practice canning is because I have a wonderful relationship with our local farmers and because I really enjoy cooking,” she said. “Conover Farmers Market is my ‘home’ market, and I brought home hundreds of pounds of produce this season.”
While Keener buys local from experienced farmers, Place said he has noticed an uptick in gardening this year. “Yes, gardening greatly increased this year,” he said. “It was one of the big positives that has come from such a crazy year.”
Anderson agreed with Place. “I think (canning) was popular this summer because of the stay-at-home orders,” she said. “People had more time and flexibility to do bucket-list things and canning may have been on that list. It will be interesting to see if the trend continues as we open back up in the fall and into next year.”
Place agreed the COVID-19 pandemic could have played a role in the increase in gardening and food preservation. “I think that the pandemic certainly made some folks think about food security,” he said. “Stores ran out of freezers, pressure canners, and other food preservation type items; I hope that folks will consider canning more. Once you get the 'canning bug,' you get hooked.”
