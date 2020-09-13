Is canning making a comeback? Here's 3 people who say yes!

Keener shared how she got her start in the canning world. “My family is not particularly domestic. We never canned or preserved anything growing up, so this is a whole new ballgame for me,” she said. “My absolute best resources are NC Cooperative Extension first, but also Facebook groups.”

“(The) Cooperative Extension brings the science behind canning, and Facebook groups give you the immediate feedback from experienced canners, like, ‘Hey it's midnight on a weekend and my peaches I canned tonight are weirdly foamy?’” Keener continued. “Turns out I had a hairline crack in my jar — who knew?”

Catawba County Cooperative Extension Executive Director George Place has been canning vegetables for six years. “When I started working for the Cooperative Extension Service I thought that I should learn how to do all of the main food preservation techniques,” he said. “I got the book, 'So Easy To Preserve,' from the University of Georgia and I followed the directions.”

He added, “I think that I was a squirrel in a past life because I love storing food for the coming winter,” he joked. “I love to practice canning because it gives me a sense of resiliency that my wife and I can eat so many great meals from our garden all year long.”