HICKORY — The public is invited to Ironwood Estate Orchids for an open house and sale at the greenhouse Feb. 4-14. Hours for the open house are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Ironwood Estate Orchids is owned and operated by Dale and Phyllis Erikson. The Eriksons have more than 30 years of experience growing and caring for orchids. The greenhouse is located at 3757 Sandy Ford Road, Hickory. For more information, call Phyllis Erikson at 828-294-3950 or visit www.ironwoodorchids.com.

The open house is free to the public. The Eriksons will be on site and available to answer questions on the care of orchids. Plants, pots and orchid supplies will be for sale.

To come by other times outside the open house, make an appointment by e-mailing info@ironwoodorchids.com or perikson@twave.net or calling 828-294-3950 or 828-238-3604.