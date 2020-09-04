Ironwood Estate Orchids to conduct open house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The public is invited to Ironwood Estate Orchids for a sale and open house Sept. 12-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ironwood Estate Orchids greenhouse is at 3757 Sandy Ford Road, Hickory.

Light refreshments will be served. Available for sale are many orchids, decorative pots and more. The open house is free to the public. Masks are worn in the greenhouse, and social distancing is observed.

Ironwood Estate Orchids is owned and operated by Dale and Phyllis Erikson. They have more than 35 years of experience growing and caring for orchids. The Eriksons will be on site during the open house and available to answer questions on the care of orchids.

For more information, call 828-294-3950 or 828-238-3604, email info@ironwoodorchids.com or visit the website at www.ironwoodorchids.com.