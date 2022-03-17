Irish pub toasts its final St. Patrick's Day; McCroskey's pub sold to Baptist church

Zach Oliver has spent his share of boisterous St. Patrick’s Days with his friends at J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill drinking Guinness and eating fish and chips.

He can’t quite remember some of the best times he’s had there.

“Those are the best memories and times we had though,” Oliver said.

His friend Shane Kelley, who was often there for the celebrations, agreed.

“The nights someone else has to drive you to work the next day are the best ones,” Kelley said.

Oliver, Kelley and Kelley’s father Dwight Kelley raised a glass of Guinness at McCroskey’s one last time Thursday, celebrating the pub’s final St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The owners announced in February that McCroskey’s will close shortly after St. Patrick’s Day. The pub has been open in Hickory for about 10 years, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. After Thursday, no new products will be ordered, and the restaurant will close after everything runs out, the post said.

The building McCroskey’s is in, a shopping center on 29th Avenue Drive Northeast, was bought by Tabernacle Baptist Church of Hickory for $2.9 million in December 2021, according to property records.

At lunchtime on Thursday, the final St. Patrick’s Day festivities had already begun at McCroskey’s.

Several who went were long-time patrons who had to make the trip for the last hurrah.

Caitlyn Williams and her mother Brandi have celebrated at McCroskey’s on St. Patrick’s Day for years, Caitlyn said. She wore a 2019 McCroskey’s St. Patrick’s Day shirt while she ate her favorite meal: an Irish dip sandwich.

“We’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” she said. “I’ve always been fascinated with Irish culture and it’s my favorite holiday.”

McCroskey’s was the only Irish pub left in the area, she said. “I was so sad and shocked to see they were closing,” Caitlyn said.

Pamela Shulz was dismayed to hear the news, as well. She and her friends celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at McCroskey’s for years, often starting at noon and staying until the pub closed.

“It’s always fun,” she said. “We get a big group of friends together, hang out and share drinks. It’s just something we do and look forward to every year.”

On Thursday, she sat dressed in green beads with shamrocks, a green shirt and St. Patrick’s Day leggings. She was the first of her group to arrive and was ready to stay all night, closing down the bar one last time.

The pub was decorated for its final celebration — shamrocks were stuck to the walls, green Guinness balloons floated near the ceiling and green paper lanterns hovered above the bar. At the entrance, green shirts commemorating McCroskey’s final St. Patrick’s Day were for sale.

Oliver and Dwight and Shane Kelley were sure to grab one.

The holiday and McCroskey’s were entwined, Oliver said. Even in March 2020, when COVID-19 shut restaurant dining rooms, Oliver and Shane Kelley were at McCroskey’s, on St. Patrick’s Day. Restaurant dining rooms were ordered closed that day at 5 p.m.

With so many years celebrating at McCroskey’s, Oliver and the Kelleys were unsure where they would celebrate next year.

“There really isn’t another Irish pub,” Shane Kelley said. “We’re sad it’s closing.”

