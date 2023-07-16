NEWTON — To accommodate growth in its senior care program and to expand opportunities for clinical-based care, Iredell Adult Day Services (IADS) formalized a management agreement with Newton-based EveryAge on July 1.

EveryAge is an industry leader among not-for-profit senior living organizations and is comprised of 12 locations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia.

The management agreement leverages EveryAge’s administrative, operational, and health care expertise to help IADS bolster its excellence in senior day care and to help IADS achieve Adult Day Health certification. This additional certification will permit the center to offer health care monitoring, education, assistance, and counseling to participants and caregivers. It will also allow the center to provide services to a greater number of frail seniors who need support during the day, granting their caregivers respite and the opportunity to live and work more freely.

Tammie Money, executive director of Iredell Adult Day Services, said, “Establishing a relationship with EveryAge allows us to bring a wealth of new resources to support our participants and our staff. We’re already regarded as Iredell County’s leading provider of affordable adult day care services, and now, we’ll be even better positioned to enhance our program with added benefits. It’s just what we need for the next chapter of IADS sustainability.”

EveryAge’s management agreement with Iredell Adult Day Services further expands the organization’s support of older adults in the Statesville area. Since 2002, EveryAge has owned and operated Emmanuel’s Place, an affordable housing apartment community. Emmanuel’s Place is designed as a supportive environment for adults aged 62 and up, and its neighborhood setting includes five single-story buildings connected by paved walkways.

Originally founded as ElderCenter, Iredell Adult Day Services was created more than 35 years ago.

To learn more about Iredell Adult Day Services, call 704-873-0720, email IADS@everyage.org, or visit www.IredellAdultDayServices.org.

