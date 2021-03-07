 Skip to main content
Invisible Angel Shoe Drive: Group hopes to collect 50 pairs for homeless and veterans
A local charity group has partnered with the Catawba County United Way on a shoe drive to benefit the homeless and veterans.

Marcia Hubbard, president and founder of the Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts, said the shoes will be going to Hickory Soup Kitchen as well as to homeless veterans.

She said they are working with the Veterans Affairs office in Salisbury to make sure the homeless veterans can get shoes.

“I’d just like to say as we go about our lives, the faces of the homeless have become invisible and we’re calling this our Invisible Angel Shoe Drive,” Hubbard said. “By being a part of this, you also are becoming a voice for the homeless and you also are becoming an invisible angel.”

People wishing to donate can go to the United Way office located at 2760 Tate Blvd. SE and pick a card with specific information, including shoe size.

The purchased shoes can be placed in the box out by the entrance to the United Way.

Hubbard said they are looking for 50 pairs of new shoes and are also accepting gently worn shoes in different sizes. So far, they have collected around 30 pairs.

She said the group is asking for comfortable, durable walking shoes.

The collection is scheduled to run all of March. For more information, call 828-851-7437.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

