Investment in new plant expands Sherrill's capacity and reduces lead times

CONOVER —Sherrill Furniture continues to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers.

The company's new upholstery plant in Conover opened in March, four months ahead of schedule. As of October, there were more than 100 employees on site, and lead times across the company have improved significantly.

Sherrill transitioned leather and OEM manufacturing into the new plant, which continues to reduce lead times for new orders and the workable backlog across all facilities. Weekly shipping goals are currently ahead of schedule, and lead times for new orders are significantly improved across the company.

Johnny Suddreth, Sherrill Vice President of Sales, has seen a substantial impact on shipments and orders.

“We’re excited about the workforce expansion and production capacity added across the Sherrill companies," Suddreth said.

"The increased stability in our work force, a more stable supply chain and a new factory are all contributing to lead times coming down. This improvement has stimulated our special-order business and we are consistently shipping more custom products each week than ever before.”

Suddreth said lead times on new orders in Sherrill's Express Programs are shipping in nine to 10 weeks, while Sherrill Fabric, Leather and Motion Upholstery are at 12 to 14 weeks, and Hickory White upholstery 14 to 16 weeks.

Domestic case good lead times are at four to six weeks, if white wood is in stock, he added.

Production throughput the new Conover plant is ramping up more quickly than planned.

“By moving leather to the new space at Conover we’ve been able to optimize the leather inventory and floor layout. We have a more streamlined flow all the way through the whole leather operation,” said Donald Wright, leather department manager. “We are cutting more now than we cut in Hickory. Each day I’m able to take in more and more work."

Sherrill has also deployed new equipment across their case goods and frame router plants. This includes two 10-axis lathes and three five-axis routers to expand case goods capacity and exposed wood frame parts capacity.

Along with this, they expanded the Frame Router Division from two shifts to four in May 2022, added two additional frame suppliers to expand capacity, and reorganized the case goods plant by establishing dedicated production lines for large format, small format, and beds/tables.

Sherrill has been able to grow its workforce by 20% since 2019. They have hired more than 1,200 employees across all five North Carolina-based manufacturing facilities and are continuing to hire both experienced craftspeople and hourly labor across the company.

Sherrill Furniture Company’s core capability of transforming USA-supplied lumber and materials into heirloom quality, customized case goods and upholstery is a significant competitive advantage that has enabled them to effectively serve their customers during the global turbulence, which has become the "new normal," company officials said.

Charles Sherrill, third-generation owner, and his experienced leadership team have made many decisions over the past two years that prioritized families of local furniture craftsmen and craftswomen they employ, putting their needs and customers’ needs ahead of profits.

Their commitment to customers and sustaining a healthy, vibrant, local community of skilled furniture craftspeople is just as strong as when O.T. Sherrill founded the company 77 years ago. The investments Sherrill has made since 2019 should secure the company's future for generations.

Founded in 1945 and still a privately held family-owned business in third-generation ownership, Sherrill Furniture Company and its divisions including Sherrill Furniture, Hickory White, Sherrill Occasional, Precedent, MotionCraft, Whittemore-Sherrill, Lillian August for Hickory White and Mr. & Mrs. Howard for Sherrill Furniture is a leading supplier of fine home furnishings to designers, trade professionals and major furniture stores throughout the United States and Canada.