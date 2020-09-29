Investigation still ongoing a year after Balls Creek fire

Nearly fifty dwellings at the historic Balls Creek Campground were damaged or destroyed in a suspicious fire that burned one year ago today.

No suspects have been identified in the fire and the investigation is still active, Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said.

"This investigation has and will remain a top investigative priority,” Turk said. “We will continue working with our local, state and federal partners as we pursue every lead in our efforts to solve this case."

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also involved in the investigation.

The campground, which was established in the 1850s, is the site of an annual revival meeting each August. Campers come to stay in cabins they refer to as tents and take part in the religious and social gathering.

Recil Wright, chairman of the campground trustees, said there has been some discussion about offering a reward related to the fire.

“We’ve talked about that and still thinking about it and probably will do a reward at some point in time in the very near future, I think,” Wright said.