Investigation into LR women's basketball program to wrap up by end of month

Lenoir-Rhyne University expects that an ongoing investigation into allegations of racism in the women’s basketball program will conclude by the end of this month.
Lenoir-Rhyne Marketing and Communications Specialist Cory Butzin said findings will be posted on the university website.
“Once the investigation is complete, we will communicate with the Lenoir-Rhyne campus about the university’s findings and any action Lenoir-Rhyne will take based on those findings,” Butzin said.
The university announced the investigation in April following allegations from former basketball player Laney Fox that she and other players were cut or forced out of the team because they were vocal about racial justice issues.
University spokeswoman Cat Niekro said in April that Fox was the only player cut and other players were pursuing transfers for reasons the university believed were unrelated to racial justice matters.
Charlotte attorneys Stacy Wood and Shalanna Pirtle have been tasked to work with the university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs in investigating the claims.
The university noted that Parker Poe, the law firm that employs Wood and Pirtle, has represented the university before but does not currently and the respective attorneys have no conflicts of interest with university personnel.
The investigation has already come under criticism before its conclusion.
Fox and other students questioned the credibility of the investigation in light of comments from Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt.
In a letter to the campus community posted shortly after Fox came out with her claims, Whitt defended the decision to cut Fox and accused her of making false statements.
Whitt spoke about the matter in a video published on April 24.
“I welcome and fully support this investigation and I regret if my original statement led anyone to believe that I felt otherwise,” Whitt said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.