Interstate 40 eastbound lanes have reopened; no more detours in Iredell County
Interstate 40 eastbound lanes have reopened; no more detours in Iredell County

pothole 3.jpg

The pothole on the Beulah Road bridge over Interstate 40 in Iredell County

A section of Interstate 40 in neighboring Iredell County has reopened.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate, which lead directly into Catawba County, were closed last week after a large chunk of the bridge's surface fell in.

In one photo, the ground below was visible.

The bridge underwent emergency repairs, which began Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation was able to reopen the stretch of road early Monday morning.

