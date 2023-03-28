A new internet provider is now offering its services to customers in part of Hickory.
Service from Indiana-based MetroNet is now available in parts of southeast and southwest Hickory, specifically areas in and near Green Park and Kenworth neighborhoods, MetroNet Director of Governmental Affairs Telly Whitfield said.
The company offers a range of packages, from 100 megabyte-per-second speeds for $39 per month up to 2 gigabytes-per-second for $119 a month.
“A unique part about our fiber service is that we have symmetrical service, so both upload and download speeds will be the same,” Whitfield said.
He said the company will continue to work throughout Hickory, incrementally adding service in different areas in the city. Whitfield said the company expects to have their service installed throughout the city by the end of 2024.
MetroNet’s only physical presence in Hickory currently is a warehouse used by construction workers and field technicians, but Whitfield says the company has local sales representatives working in the area.
The company is also in the process of building their network in other parts of Catawba County, with the service expected to become available to Newton customers by the fall and to people in Conover by the end of the year, Whitfield said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
