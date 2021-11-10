Interfaith Council to host program on darkness, light

HICKORY — As we once again approach the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year, many faith traditions will incorporate lights into their holiday services and celebrations.

From Advent and Hanukkah candles to Diwali lamps, what is the significance of light to Christians, Jews, and Hindus this time of the year? On Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m., the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council will host a program on "Darkness and Light" at Peace United Church of Christ in Hickory (2230 29th Ave. Drive, NE).

The program is free and open to the public and will feature a panel discussion with a member of each of these three faith traditions. Masks and social distancing are required for in-person attendance, and the program will also be live streamed to the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council‘s Facebook page (Facebook.com/CVICNC) for those who are unable to attend in person.

Panelists will include Maduh Sharma, Sarah Luhrs and Dennis Jones. Sharma is the former Hindu chaplain at Duke University and the author of two books and several publications. She is also a former president and board member of the Triangle Interfaith Alliance.