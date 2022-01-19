Interactive movie, musicals and more

See Disney’s ‘Frozen’ on Saturday
Sing along with Disney’s “Frozen” characters Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf at the Newton Performing Arts Center on Saturday. During the movie, “snow” will fall in the theater.
Patrons are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character and experience Disney’s “Frozen” as an interactive sing-a-long for the whole family. Using your “Frozen” FunPack, follow along with interactive activities during the movie. Arrive one hour early to take pictures with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf. Character photos included with tickets.
There will be two showings on Saturday, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pre-sale tickets cost $12, and tickets purchased at the door will be $14. Tickets for children 2 and under are $3.
The optional “Frozen” FunPack is $6. It must be purchased at the door and cannot be purchased without a ticket.
Hickory Community Theatre presents ‘The Color Purple – the Musical’The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of “The Color Purple — the Musical,” begins its 10-performance run Friday at 7:30 p.m. The play is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s book “The Color Purple.”
Performances of “The Color Purple — the Musical,” will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for opening night are $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or 30 minutes before any performance.
Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, Hickory Community Theatre is now requiring that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.
In the event of cancellations, the announcement will be made at hickorytheatre.org and through the Hickory Community Theatre Facebook page.
Learn to craft a wooden stool
A presentation on making shop stools will be held at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, in Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.
Matt Bendzenski will give a presentation on making shop stools. Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed shop stools and woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting. The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. For more information, call 828-855-4941.
Page Burners Book Club to meet at Olde Hickory StationThe Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s traveling book group. The group will meet on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Olde Hickory Station. Read whatever you want and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food. Olde Hickory Station is at 232 Government Ave. SW in Hickory. If you would like to host the Page Burners Book Club at your local business, contact Dacy Shute from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov. For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Auditions set for ‘The Hallelujah Girls’ at The Green Room Community TheatreAuditions for “The Hallelujah Girls” will be held Jan. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. Actors only need to attend one night of auditions. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Actors must be available for all performances, which are scheduled for March 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. A producer’s night may also be scheduled. Actors are asked to bring a list of rehearsal conflicts. Actors must be able to attend all tech week rehearsals unless an exception is approved before being cast by the director.
The roles are Carlene Travis, Nita Mooney, Mavis Flowers, Crystal Hart, Sugar Lee Tompkins, Bunny Sutherland, Bobby Dwayne Dillahunt and Porter Padgett. All roles call for ages 45 to 55 with the exception of Mavis Flowers, who is 65 or older.
For more information, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583.