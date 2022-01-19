Interactive movie, musicals and more

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, Hickory Community Theatre is now requiring that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

In the event of cancellations, the announcement will be made at hickorytheatre.org and through the Hickory Community Theatre Facebook page.

Learn to craft a wooden stool

A presentation on making shop stools will be held at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, in Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Matt Bendzenski will give a presentation on making shop stools. Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed shop stools and woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting. The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. For more information, call 828-855-4941.