Interactive African-American history course offered

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is again offering a unique course and experience involving African-American history this spring.

Covering a broad and varied trek from the African continent to the American, the African-American history course (HIS 221) is designed to provide a basis for understanding the unique place African-Americans hold in history of the United States.

The course examines slavery, abolition, freedom, Jim Crow, separatism, civil rights and black nationalism as movements, and seeks to understand the components of each.

Along the way, spotlights will be given to those who defied the rules of their era to create a dynamic circumstance that changed the path of American society toward greater self-determination.

“This is one of the most meaningful and life-changing experiences students and staff will ever experience,” said Steve Hunt, executive director for CVCC’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The course includes a five-day field trip to Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma, Alabama, where many significant events took place including the 1955 bus boycott, the 1963 Children’s March and the 1965 tragedy of Bloody Sunday, which led to passage of the Voting Rights Act.