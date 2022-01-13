 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inspector: Hickory house fire started from fireplace mishap
Inspector: Hickory house fire started from fireplace mishap

  • Updated
011422-hdr-news-housefire-p1

A house on Highland Avenue SE was damaged by fire Wednesday night.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A house fire Wednesday sent one person to the hospital for evaluation and heavily damaged a home in Hickory.

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Hickory Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 819 Highland Ave. SE, according to a press release from the fire department.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming out the front of the house and one occupant safe outside. The resident was taken to the hospital to be checked out, Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.

Firefighters ensured no other occupants were in the house and extinguished the fire. The fire was controlled by 7:07 p.m. the release said.

The blaze was caused by a fire in the fireplace, Hickory Fire Inspector Thomas Raper said.

“They had a stack of wood and they had a metal grate they were stacking the wood on and it was held up by bricks,” he said. “The brick fell and when it fell the metal grate fell over and the wood rolled out. It rolled under a chair that was sitting about three feet away from the fireplace. The chair began to burn and the fire spread from there.”

Fire inspector explains cause of Hickory house fire

The Red Cross is helping the occupants of the home.

Hickory Fire Department responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck and two command units. The Hickory Police Department and Catawba County EMS also responded to the fire.

