Input sought on parks, recreation master plan

HICKORY — Help craft the future of recreation in Hickory. The City of Hickory is currently working to update its existing parks and recreation master plan to reflect the needs and desires of citizens today while planning thoughtfully for the future.

A series of public input meetings will be held at various locations throughout the community to gather feedback and ideas from residents for the master plan update. Meetings are scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations:

• Thursday, May 19: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center

• Monday, May 23: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Recreation Center

• Monday, June 13: 4:30-6:30 p.m.at City Hall (Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building)

• Tuesday, June 14: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Park picnic shelter

Residents are encouraged to drop by during these times to share their needs and desires for recreation amenities and programs. Kids' activities and refreshments will be available. Participants may enter a drawing for prizes.

In the coming weeks, a community survey will also be administered to gather further input from residents and community stakeholders.

Known as the Recreation: Well Crafted 2023-2033 Comprehensive Parks & Recreation Master Plan or Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Plan, this project will allow the city to harness current strengths and opportunities through public input and alignment with the vision and needs of the city as identified in related tools such as the Hickory by Choice 2030 Comprehensive Plan. The duration of the project is estimated at one year.

The resulting Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Plan will position the City of Hickory as a strong competitor for large-scale funding opportunities and future accreditation by the National Recreation & Park Association’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). CAPRA accreditation is the highest recognition for use of best practices that can be given to a parks and recreation department and is a well-recognized mark of distinction for a community.

Visit www.hickorync.gov and city social media channels for more information about how to help guide the future of parks, recreation, and sports tourism in Hickory. For questions about the master plan update, contact Natalie Jackson at 828-851-6473 or njackson@hickorync.gov.