Inmate dies in Catawba County jail; authorities say he was having trouble breathing
alert top story

Inmate dies in Catawba County jail; authorities say he was having trouble breathing

08XX20-hdr-news-Detention Facility-p1.jpg

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

An inmate at the Catawba County Detention Facility died on Tuesday. Authorities say the inmate “suffered respiratory distress.”

William Gene Anderson, 65, of Hickory was being treated at the jail’s medical unit at the time of his death, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers assisted Anderson as they called for medical staff to respond. Catawba County EMS also responded, according to law enforcement. Anderson became unresponsive and medical staff were not able to revive him.

Anderson was incarcerated on charges of probation violation and failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired.

His family was notified of his death.

Conover resident Bob Barger said Anderson was a good friend and they worked together for several years. “He was as nice a guy you would ever meet,” he said.

Barger said Anderson was homeless for much of his life, and was living with siblings at the time he was taken into custody at the jail. “He had a pretty hard life,” he said.

Barger said Anderson faced several medical problems over the years, but he was unaware that Anderson had respiratory problems.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an investigation into the death. This is common in cases where an inmate dies while in custody, according to law enforcement.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of Anderson’s death once autopsy results become available.

