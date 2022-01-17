 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Informational meeting to focus on Senior Games
HICKORY — Senior Games ambassadors will be at the West Hickory Senior Center on Friday, Jan. 21, to share information on how to participate in the 2022 Unifour Senior Games and about opportunities to volunteer.

The Unifour Senior Games is an artistic and athletic event for seniors age 50 and older living in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. 

The Senior Games informational meeting will be held at West Hickory Senior Center, located at 400 17th St., SW, Hickory, at 10 a.m. Friday. Call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269, to register to attend this free event. Senior Games applications will be available at the West Hickory Senior Center beginning in February for all those 50 and older.

