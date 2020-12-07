Infectious disease duo battle COVID-19 in Catawba County

It was early February when Veronica Corcino saw her first possible COVID-19 patient.
She and Wheaton Williams, both infectious disease doctors at Catawba Valley Medical Center, prepared for the possibility once word came that the new coronavirus had made its way from Wuhan, China, to the United States. But a case had yet to be identified in North Carolina.
An emergency room patient admitted at CVMC who had recently traveled to the Wuhan province was enough to alert the infectious disease doctors. Williams was already on his way out of town on that Friday evening, leaving Corcino on her own to face the potential case.
“Once we got the news, the hospital tried to be alert and prepare for the patient,” Corcino said.
The EMS workers arrived in full personal protective equipment, and the hospital put isolation protocols in place for the patient. Everyone was scared, she said.
Despite that, Corcino kept a level head. As the infectious disease expert, she directed everyone on what to do and how to stay safe. The patient never tested positive, but it was the start of nearly nine months of facing the COVID-19 pandemic head on in Catawba County. Since then, the doctors have consulted on dozens of cases. It’s routine now, Williams said.
“I’m not saying there’s no angst or anxiety, but when you have so many patients, you just somehow deal with it,” he said.
The two doctors have spent the entire year learning about COVID-19 and focusing much of their energies on it while still handling their typical patients with infections, Williams said. They’ve learned how to handle COVID-19 cases as best they can with new treatments and best practices.
They found a rhythm.
At first, the team was handling each COVID-19 positive case that was admitted and consulting on every test — positive or negative — because patients with symptoms who tested negative could have gotten a false negative, Williams said.
“It was kind of overwhelming,” he said. “It was hectic and time-consuming and stressful at times.”
As the months dragged on, the two learned to share the burden with other hospital staffers. Nurses, respiratory therapists and other physicians learned from Corcino and Williams, who have training in infectious diseases and were prepared for an influenza-like outbreak. COVID-19 was it, Williams said. It was their time to put that knowledge to work and help the rest of the hospital as well.
“It’s a new topic, so the pandemic is all new for all of us, so since the beginning, we’ve helped to guide what to do,” Corcino said.
With so many new treatments coming out, it’s been a challenge to get the resources they need for treatment, such as convalescent plasma treatment, which infuses patients with antibodies from a patient who recovered from COVID-19. Pulling together tools for a cutting-edge treatment was difficult, but Corcino said she wanted to be able to offer the latest treatment.
“When there is an alternative (treatment), like the plasma being an option, that first moment I knew — I need plasma tools; I need to knock on doors; I need to assemble a team to figure that out,” Corcino said. “Everything is new … but I want to feel we give all the options up front; it doesn’t matter that we’re a small hospital.”
Another challenge with a new treatment is explaining it to the loved ones of patients, to people who are already scared and unable to visit in person, Corcino said.
“One thing we need to learn day by day is to be that link between family and the patients, just to try to give some hope — we’re going to be the best we can, and that’s kind of new,” Corcino said. “It’s challenging to know when you have a lot of patients going through this, and they want you to speak with the family members.”
Nurses, doctors, therapists and hospital staffers have stepped up to provide patients with comfort they need when families cannot visit. The medical professionals also help patients get in touch with their families through video calls on a tablet provided by the hospital. For patients on a ventilator, nurses sometimes take photos and videos to keep families updated, Williams said.
“Like a lot of hospitals, we’re kind of creative,” he said.
Those connections share moments of humanity amid a hectic year. Williams doesn’t see an end to the chaos any time soon. With cases increasing, flu season arriving and cold weather beckoning, they’re preparing for another spike. While a second wave of cases is to be expected, there’s no telling how high the peak will go.
“I think it was to be expected,” Williams said. “It’s clear that we never really got it under control here. There’s some degree of fatigue that society has that I understand. So it (increasing case numbers) hasn’t really surprised me. What you don’t know is what’s the high end going to be? That remains a concern of ours — will it exceed the number of critical care beds? That’s been everyone’s biggest concern all along. If we can’t care for people, that’s going to be something we’re not used to.”
The only way to prevent that is social distancing and wearing masks, Williams said.
“I think it’s pretty clear at this point that the best way to reduce your risk of spreading the virus is to wear a mask if you’re in a situation where you can’t socially distance,” he said. “I think people need to realize they do have some control over their lives; they can be proactive over their own health.”
The doctors also encourage people to get a flu shot this year.
“If people are being hospitalized for influenza, that could be compromising the number of beds we have available,” Williams said. “It’ll also drive up the need for diagnostic testing to figure out why someone has an illness, limiting testing resources. If we can keep people from getting other illnesses and need less testing, it will help.”
The doctors follow their own advice strictly, Corcino said. She wears a mask anywhere she goes, and sets an example for others, even children, to wear masks.
