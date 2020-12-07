Infectious disease duo battle COVID-19 in Catawba County

“When there is an alternative (treatment), like the plasma being an option, that first moment I knew — I need plasma tools; I need to knock on doors; I need to assemble a team to figure that out,” Corcino said. “Everything is new … but I want to feel we give all the options up front; it doesn’t matter that we’re a small hospital.”

Another challenge with a new treatment is explaining it to the loved ones of patients, to people who are already scared and unable to visit in person, Corcino said.

“One thing we need to learn day by day is to be that link between family and the patients, just to try to give some hope — we’re going to be the best we can, and that’s kind of new,” Corcino said. “It’s challenging to know when you have a lot of patients going through this, and they want you to speak with the family members.”

Nurses, doctors, therapists and hospital staffers have stepped up to provide patients with comfort they need when families cannot visit. The medical professionals also help patients get in touch with their families through video calls on a tablet provided by the hospital. For patients on a ventilator, nurses sometimes take photos and videos to keep families updated, Williams said.

“Like a lot of hospitals, we’re kind of creative,” he said.