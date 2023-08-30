A 3-week-old baby girl who was struck by a baseball at a Hickory Crawdads game has been released from the hospital.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Courtney Prestwood, of Lenoir, announced that baby Georgia was released from Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Georgia was in the hospital due to severe injuries she received during a Hickory Crawdads game on Friday. During the game, Georgia was struck by a foul ball, Prestwood said Monday morning.

Georgia was rushed via ambulance to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory where doctors discovered that Georgia had a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, Prestwood said. Georgia was then airlifted to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

“Thank you for all the love and support over the last few days,” Prestwood said via Facebook direct message on Tuesday afternoon.